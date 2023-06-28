Navi Mumbai New: 3 Luxury Cars Damaged After Compound Wall Of NRI Complex Collapses Due To Heavy Rain; None Injured | FPJ

Monsoon has just set its foot in Mumbai & Mumbai metropolitan region and its already wreaking havoc. The city and MMR region, which has been seeing intermittent heavy rainfall for five consecutive days has been witnessing water logging, tree felling and wall collapse incidents already.

In the latest incident, a compond wall in Navi Mumbai's Seawoods area collapsed and hit three cars parked beneath. The incident was reported from NRI Complex and the three damaged vehicles were luxury cars. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The wall collapse was reported around 11 am on Wednesday morning.

Similar incident in Sector 14

Meanwhile, in another incident, an Innova was damaged after a tree fell on the car in Sector 14, near Ambedkar Bhavan. The Innova car that got damaged did not have occupants at the time of the incident preventing injuries.

Accidents and Emergencies

During the 24-hour period on Tuesday, the NMMC had to respond to several incidents. One fire call and one short circuit required immediate attention from the authorities. Additionally, the region witnessed 10 instances of fallen trees, and one tree branch also collapsed due to the heavy rains.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for Mumbai and MMR area stated that extremely heavy rains are likely and it is likely to flood. The BMC based on the forecast told is officials to take necessary and prompt action in places where flooding is likely.