Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescues 4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped Near Railway Station Slum; 74-Year-Old Held

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police have arrested a 74-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old girl from Nerul. The police traced the accused after going through hundreds of CCTV footage. The accused was caught in Darave village and the child was rescued.

According to police, a four-year-old girl living in a hut near Nerul railway station had gone missing. A team was formed by Senior Inspector Tanaji Bhagat after a complaint was received with the Nerul Police in this regard.

About 150 CCTVs were checked in the nearby areas. The accused kept changing auto-rickshaws to deceive the police.

Police Laid A Trap To Nab Accused, Rescue Child

Finally, the police traced the accused and he was believed to be in the area of Karave village. Accordingly, a trap was laid at Karave on Saturday and the girl child was rescued.

The arrested person has been identified as Money Thomas (74). After the death of his first wife, he remarried. He claimed that his second wife did not have a child and so he kidnapped the girl child.

However, the police are investigating if he was involved in child trafficking.

