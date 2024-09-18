Navi Mumbai: Nerul Couple Booked For Duping A Company Of ₹59 Lakh With Fake Import Documents

Representational Image

A 35-year-old representative of a private company has lodged a complaint with the police against a couple for allegedly duping his company to the tune of over Rs 59 lakh. The accused persons had promised the victim to deliver a consignment of apples and kiwis imported from Iran, but later failed to deliver the consignment. The accused had also allegedly given a forged import document to gain trust of the complainant.

Those booked by the police have been identified as Abid Raza and his wife Farwa, both residents of Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

According to the APMC police in Navi Mumbai, complainant in the case Ramakant Tiwari, who is an authorised representative of a Vashi based company M/s Vasmi Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd. As per the FIR registered by the police, in August last year, the accused couple gained trust of the complainant by telling that their company imports apples and kiwis from Iran at a low price to India and sells them to local traders.

"Between August 28, 2023 and October 10, 2023, Rs 82.82 lakh were transferred by the complainant's company to the bank account which the accused persons claimed was of their company. The accused persons claimed that two containers of apples have been imported to India from Iran and had also allegedly shared fake copy of a phytosanitary certificate, which is an official document that verifies that plants or plant products are free from pests and diseases and meet the import requirements of the country they are being shipped to, with the complainant," the FIR stated.

"Later when the victim did not get delivery of his goods, he confronted Raza who returned Rs 23 lakh to the victim's company via bank transfer in November last year, but had defaulted on returning the remaining Rs 59.82 lakh. A case has been registered by the police on Sunday under sections 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery) and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," stated the FIR.

