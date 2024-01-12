Navi Mumbai: Namo Kharghar Marathon 2024 Organised On Jan 14 To Promote 'Run For Women Led Development' | File

Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and Kharghar Residents Welfare Association have organised a 'Run for women led development' under the slogan 'Namo Kharghar Marathon 2024' on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

In order to show respect for India's international progress under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development of the country, as per the instructions given by the Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Executive Committee, the 'Namo Chasak' competition will be held in Maharashtra.

Accordingly, various arts and sports competitions have been organized in Panvel assembly area. Under that on Sunday (14th) at 5 AM, 'Namo Kharghar Marathon' and on Saturday (13th) in association with Kharghar Cycling Club at 7 am.

Various Dignitaries To Grace Event

Panvel Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh will be the chief guest for the marathon to be presided over by former MP Ramsheth Thakur, MLA Mahesh Baldi, Pravasi Sangh (NGO) president Tarun Rathi, BJP Uttar Raigad district president Avinash Koli etc. National gold medalist Snehal Mali, ambassador of Kharghar Cycling Club, will be the main presence in the cyclothon.

This competition was started in 2006 and till date, the competition has been progressively successful due to good and neat planning.

This is the 14th edition of the marathon and will be held in different categories such as Men's Open Group 10 KM, Women's Open 10 KM, Boys Under 17 5 KM, Girls Under 17 5 KM, Boys Under 14 5 KM, Girls Under 14 5 KM.