Navi Mumbai: Train Services Up To Uran Likely To Start From Jan 14

Regular suburban services up to Uran will likely start from Saturday. Currently 40 suburban services run up to Kharkopar, these services will be extended up to Uran from Saturday after inauguration by PM Modi on Friday. Modi will flag off the inaugural run of suburban services from Uran via video link on Friday.

One of the most delayed railway projects in Maharashtra, the Belapur-Seawood-Uran Railway Project, has been a crucial endeavor to enhance accessibility in the central part of Navi Mumbai. The 27 km Belapur/Nerul-Uran stretch, with a project cost of Rs. 1433 Crore, is undertaken on a cost-sharing basis with CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation), with Railways covering one-third of the costs.

Severe delay

Despite facing delays since its approval in March 1996, the project aims to cater to the demands of passenger traffic from various sectors, including Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Port-based industries, ONGC, Defence establishments at Uran, Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ), and residential and industrial complexes.

The completion of the first phase, a 12.4 km double line to Kharkopar commissioned on 11 November 2018, has paved the way for the extension of suburban train services to Uran, likely to begin from Saturday. " This move is expected to significantly benefit commuters and boost tourism in the region, providing better connectivity to Alibaug as a holiday destination and easing transportation to the JNPT port" said an official.

Environmental sustainability

With an emphasis on environmental sustainability, the electrified section promises cleaner and greener transportation options for the residents of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The phased completion of this long-awaited project marks a pivotal moment in the improvement of railway infrastructure in Maharashtra.

Apart from the second phase of Uran line among the projects to be dedicated, the new 'Digha Gaon' suburban station on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel Trans-Harbour line and the 6th Line between Khar Road & Goregaon railway station are expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters in Mumbai.