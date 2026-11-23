The Belapur court building in Navi Mumbai | IANS/X

Navi Mumbai: A man convicted in a murder case sustained serious injuries after allegedly jumping from the Belapur court building in Navi Mumbai shortly after being sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday.

The accused man has been identified as Nagesh Babu Lad, aged between 30 and 35, IANS reported. Following the incident, Lad was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment.

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Accused was arrested in 2019

The reports further states that, Lad was arrested by Nerul police in 2019 in connection with a murder and attempted murder case. A case was registered against him under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After nearly seven years of legal proceedings, the Belapur court found Lad guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The verdict was pronounced by Judge Prasanna Chandgude.

Convict Seriously Injured After Court Verdict

Shortly after the court pronounced its verdict, Lad reportedly jumped from the court building, sustaining serious injuries.

Further information regarding his medical condition and the circumstances leading to the incident is awaited.

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