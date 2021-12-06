Navi Mumbai: Mother, 4 others held for trying to sell 10-day-old baby girl

The NRI police rescued a 10-day old baby girl after her mother tried to sell her for Rs 2.5 lakh in Nerul on Sunday. The police also arrested four other persons who assisted her in the act.

Police said that the mother already has four children and she has been away from her husband for a long time. However, now when she is going to meet her husband, she could not take the baby with her and that is why she tried to sell the baby. The police are verifying her claims.

The arrested persons were identified as Zarina Rahim Shaikh (33), mother of the baby girl and a resident of Malad, Anita Shoshte (47), a resident of Kalyan, Subham Shoshte (24), a resident of Kalyan, Jyoti Shah Rukh Khan (28), a resident of Seawoods and, Shahrukh Khurshid Khan (28), a resident of Seawoods in Navi Mumbai.

Ravindra Patil, a senior police inspector from NRI police said that Shaikh was selling her 10-day old baby girl for Rs 2.5 lakh and these four accused were the mediators.

On December 5, Amrita Gurjar (38), a hotelier by profession and resident of Ulwe complained to police that four mediators were assisting a woman to sell her baby. Based on the complaint, the police laid a trap on Sunday.

“Gurjar called mediators to bring the baby. Initially, they were coming to Ulwe, however, they changed the place to Nerul at the last minute,” said an official from the NRI police station. He added that the police team gave bundles of duplicate notes to Gurjar to give them. “When Shoshte and Khan accepted bundles of note, the police team caught all them,” said the official.

The baby was rescued and sent to the child welfare committee in Bhiwandi.

During interrogation, baby’s mother told police that she had delivered the baby in Kalyan and was selling her to hide that she had a baby in his husband’s absence.

Senior inspector Patil said that we are checking her claims whether the baby was her own and she actually delivered her in Kalyan. A case was registered against them under sections 307 and 34 of IPC.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:05 PM IST