Navi Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Waterlogging Reported In Nerul & Sanpada Due To Intense Rainfall, Traffic Affected; VIDEOS

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Navi Mumbai, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions |

Navi Mumbai: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Navi Mumbai, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions on Thursday. The intense rainfall flooded the roads of Nerul MIDC and Sanpada, disrupting vehicular movement.

Roads inundated by heavy rain

In a video shared by the Free Press Journal on its X account, the visuals show vehicles struggling to pass through the flooded roads and lanes. Poeple can be seen walking in knee-deep water to cross the waterlogged road.

Moreover, on Wednesday, heavy showers lashed Navi Mumbai's Juinagar railway station on the Sion–Panvel Highway towards Mumbai, where heavy water accumulation caused major traffic disruptions.

The visuals shared by IANS showed several vehicles moving slowly due to severe flooding on the roads. A long queue of vehicles was also seen on one side of the road.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging near Juinagar Station on the Sion–Panvel Highway towards Mumbai, leading to slow-moving traffic and a congestion stretch of approximately 2–3 kilometres. pic.twitter.com/54FKqfebPL — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

Severe waterlogging was also reported from the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market area in Navi Mumbai. Videos from the busy market showed people wading through knee-deep water while continuing daily business activities despite the heavy rain.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Navi Mumbai due to heavy rainfall.



Visuals from APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/qIig8J7HfP — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026

Orange Alert remains in force

Meanwhile, according to weather forecasts, Navi Mumbai is expected to continue receiving rainfall through the day. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Navi Mumbai under an orange Alert.

Authorities have advised residents and commuters to remain cautious while travelling through waterlogged stretches as monsoon intensity remains high across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Train services delayed

Furthermore, Mumbai’s local train services have also been affected due to the rainfall. The railway network, including the Western, Central and Harbour lines, is running around 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule due to rain and waterlogging on the tracks.