Navi Mumbai: Migrant Worker Slips In Waterfall, Succumbs To Head Injury

A 22-year-old man died after falling from a waterfall in Fanaswadi in Panvel Taluka on Sunday afternoon. The deceased sustained injuries to head after falling while enjoying the waterfall, said police.

The Panvel Taluka police have already banned entry to all the waterfalls in its jurisdiction during the monsoon. However, during the weekend, revellers enter many waterfalls from different routes.

The unfortunate incident

According to police, the waterfall is located in the Pale Budruk Group Gram Panchayat area of Panvel Taluka. The deceased, identified as Rana Pratap Ram, a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, had gone to the waterfall along with his two friends. “Ram had come to Mumbai and he was supposed to start work at a construction site from Monday. They decided to enjoy Sunday as they would become busy from Monday,” said a police official from Panvel Taluka police station. He added that one of his friends resided in Taloja and they had come a week ago in search of work.

Victim died on the spot

Jagan Bhagat, a resident of Phanaswadi noticed the injured body and he accordingly informed the Panvel Taluka police. “While enjoying the waterfall amid rainfall, he slipped and fell. He sustained injuries on the head and died on the spot,” said the police official.

Police inspector Jagdish Shelkar and his team then took the victim to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, the police have again appealed to citizens to avoid going to the waterfall. “We had already issued notices ahead of the monsoon. We will increase patrolling near such places,” said the police official.

