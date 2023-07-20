Palghar News: SDO Bans Tourists From Visiting Jawhar Waterfalls Till September 30

With two deaths and a few survivors in waterfalls and dams in Jawhar last weekend, the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ayushi Singh has banned tourists and civilians from visiting waterfalls, dams and lakes as a preventive measure till September 30 in Jawhar and Mokhada talukas.

The mountain terrains of Jawhar and Mokhada talukas have many waterfalls, dams and lakes. Tourists from Mumbai, Thane as well as from Gujarat visit these spots. Many times the tourist drown either under the influence of liquor or because they are ignorant of the dangers in these water bodies.

Civic authorities are not in position to provide security

The Jawhar and Mokhada taluka civic administrations are not in a position to provide security as well as lifeguards at these water bodies. As a measure to prevent loss of life in accidents, SDO Ayushi Singh has imposed an injunction (ban) on tourist and civilians from entering the area upto one km distance of waterfalls, dams and lakes in Jawhar and Mokhada taluka till September 30. The disobedience of the above order will attract prosecution under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

