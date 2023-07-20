 Palghar News: SDO Bans Tourists From Visiting Jawhar Waterfalls Till September 30
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar News: SDO Bans Tourists From Visiting Jawhar Waterfalls Till September 30

Palghar News: SDO Bans Tourists From Visiting Jawhar Waterfalls Till September 30

With two deaths and a few survivors in waterfalls and dams in Jawhar last weekend, the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ayushi Singh has banned tourists and civilians from visiting waterfalls, dams and lakes as a preventive measure.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

With two deaths and a few survivors in waterfalls and dams in Jawhar last weekend, the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ayushi Singh has banned tourists and civilians from visiting waterfalls, dams and lakes as a preventive measure till September 30 in Jawhar and Mokhada talukas.

The mountain terrains of Jawhar and Mokhada talukas have many waterfalls, dams and lakes. Tourists from Mumbai, Thane as well as from Gujarat visit these spots. Many times the tourist drown either under the influence of liquor or because they are ignorant of the dangers in these water bodies.

Civic authorities are not in position to provide security

The Jawhar and Mokhada taluka civic administrations are not in a position to provide security as well as lifeguards at these water bodies. As a measure to prevent loss of life in accidents, SDO Ayushi Singh has imposed an injunction (ban) on tourist and civilians from entering the area upto one km distance of waterfalls, dams and lakes in Jawhar and Mokhada taluka till September 30. The disobedience of the above order will attract prosecution under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Palghar: 45-year old man dies after drowning in waterfall
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Rough Terrain, Inclement Weather Hamper Rescue & Relief Operation At Landslide-Hit...

Navi Mumbai: Rough Terrain, Inclement Weather Hamper Rescue & Relief Operation At Landslide-Hit...

Ulhas River Crosses Danger Level in Thane, Subsides Bringing Relief to Residents

Ulhas River Crosses Danger Level in Thane, Subsides Bringing Relief to Residents

Mumbai: HC Says SRA Should Ensure Slum Dwellers' Transit Rents Are Duly Paid

Mumbai: HC Says SRA Should Ensure Slum Dwellers' Transit Rents Are Duly Paid

Mumbai News: Guardian Minister's New Cabin in BMC HQ Triggers Backlash From Opposition

Mumbai News: Guardian Minister's New Cabin in BMC HQ Triggers Backlash From Opposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Awards Last Civil Package For Maharashtra Section

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Awards Last Civil Package For Maharashtra Section