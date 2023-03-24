Navi Mumbai: Mathadi workers observe death anniversary of Annasaheb Patil | FPJ

Mathadi workers observed the 41st death anniversary of Annasaheb Patil at Mathadi Bhawan in Vashi on Thursday. This year, the event was a low-key affair and representatives of political parties were not invited.

Mathadi workers are not happy with the present government as none of their demands have been addressed.

Mathadi leader criticises state government

Narendra Patil, a mathadi leader criticised the state government and people’s representatives for failing to support the Mathadi workers and giving false promises.

Shashikant Shinde, working president of the organization, urged for united efforts to change the direction of the Mathadi labour movement.

He appealed to workers to maintain unbreakable unity if Annasaheb’s historical movement is to survive.

Shinde remembered how Annasaheb’s movement rose in Maharashtra in 1982 by starting a Maratha community organization and creating a revolution in every corner of Maharashtra. He pointed out that Annasaheb’s battle was for people.

