Navi Mumbai Marks World Polio Day With 300-Person Walkathon, Urges Continued Childhood Vaccination |

Navi Mumbai: Around 300 people participated in a walkathon organised at Mini Seashore in Navi Mumbai to mark World Polio Day, with a focus on the importance of childhood immunisation and the need to sustain India’s polio-free status.

The walkathon was organised by Sanofi | Dr. Reddy’s in association with the Navi Mumbai Association of Pediatrics and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Raigad branch. The initiative brought together healthcare professionals and citizens to raise awareness about polio prevention, timely vaccination and continued public participation in immunisation efforts.

Dr Jeetendra Gavhane, scientific convenor of the Navi Mumbai Association of Pediatrics, said India’s polio-free status was the result of years of sustained vaccination efforts and community participation. He emphasised the need to ensure that every child receives the recommended doses of the polio vaccine to protect this public health achievement.

Dr Sachin Murade, president of the IAP’s Raigad branch, said maintaining high vaccination coverage remained essential despite India’s progress in eliminating polio. He pointed out that poliovirus continues to circulate in parts of the world, making continued vigilance and adherence to childhood immunisation schedules crucial.

Dr Vijay Yewale, head of paediatrics at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, director and consultant paediatrician at Dr Yewale’s Multispeciality Hospital for Children, and former IAP president, said India’s success in becoming polio-free demonstrated the importance of sustained immunisation and public health commitment.

He urged parents to ensure that their children receive all recommended vaccine doses according to the immunisation schedule and consult paediatricians if they have concerns about missed doses.

India was certified polio-free in 2014 following extensive immunisation campaigns and surveillance. However, wild poliovirus type 1 continues to circulate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, underscoring the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage and surveillance to minimise the risk of the virus being reintroduced.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under five and can cause irreversible paralysis. There is no cure for the disease, making vaccination the most effective means of prevention.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommends polio-containing combination vaccines at six, 10 and 14 weeks of age, followed by booster doses at 16–18 months and four to six years, as applicable to the recommended schedule. Parents are advised to consult their paediatricians regarding any missed doses.

World Polio Day is observed annually on October 24 to highlight global efforts to eradicate the disease and reinforce the importance of vaccination, surveillance and community participation in protecting children.

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