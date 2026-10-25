Rotary Reaffirms Its Commitment To Sustaining India's Polio-Free Status & Supporting Global Polio Eradication | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a powerful demonstration of unity and commitment towards a polio-free world, the Rotary Club of Bombay and the India National Polio Plus Advisory Council organised “A Thousand Voices”, an awareness initiative in which 1,000 schoolchildren came together to create a human formation spelling out the message “END POLIO NOW”. The event was held at Shivaji Shikshan Sansthan English Medium School, Ankush Shankar Gawde Marg, opposite Aacharya Atre Ground, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar, Mumbai.





The initiative highlighted the importance of sustained immunisation, public awareness and collective action to ensure that no child in India suffers from polio ever again. The event was attended by Rotary International President Nominee Dr Bharat Pandya as the Chief Guest, along with Rotary International Director KP Nagesh, District Governor Rajan Dua, INPPACC Chairman PDG Gulam Vahanvaty and its Resource Facilitator PDG Sandip Agarwalla as Guests of Honour.



The participation of 1,000 schoolchildren created a powerful visual message, reinforcing the importance of continued efforts to eradicate polio worldwide. This milestone of coming so close to eradicating polio worldwide was achieved through sustained efforts by Rotary and its partners , the Government and healthcare workers.



The human formation of “END POLIO NOW” served as a compelling reminder that the fight against Polio is a shared responsibility. Through initiatives such as “A Thousand Voices”, Rotary seeks to inspire the next generation to become ambassadors of public health and reinforce the message that every child deserves a future free from Polio.



India’s elimination of the wild polio virus stands among the country’s most significant public health achievements. The last case of wild polio virus in India was reported on 13 January 2011, and in March 2014, the WHO South-East Asia Region, including India, was certified polio-free.



However, maintaining this achievement remains a continuing responsibility. With the wild polio virus still circulating in neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan, the risk of the virus being reintroduced cannot be ignored. Sustained immunisation coverage, effective surveillance, public awareness and special attention to vulnerable communities remain essential to protecting every child.



The event also underscored the important role of Rotary’s Indian National PolioPlus Committee, its Advisory Council and Implementing Committee in sustaining the momentum of the Polio Eradication campaign. Through advocacy, community mobilisation and engagement with government authorities and healthcare partners, Rotary continues to encourage vaccination, strengthen awareness and support efforts to reach underserved communities.



The Rotary leadership emphasised that India’s polio-free status should not lead to complacency. The country’s achievement must be protected through continued vigilance and immunisation, while efforts to eradicate polio globally must remain unwavering.



Rotary’s message remains clear: India must stay polio-free, and the global fight must continue until Polio is eradicated everywhere.