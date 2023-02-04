Navi Mumbai: Mango arrivals begin, supply to grow in days to come |

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi received around 38 boxes of Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri on Thursday, with traders claiming this is the maximum supply of mangoes during this season so far. At present, a box of the fruit is commanding between 9,000, with each containing 4-8 dozen mangoes, depending on the size. However, the supply is expected to increase by March and prices will come down accordingly.

Mangoes usually start arriving in the wholesale markets at the beginning of each January and the supply improves by February end. “This year, there is a good yield of mangoes and in days to come, there will be good supply,” Sanjay Pansare, director of Fruits Market at APMC, said, adding that the king of fruits will cost less once supply increases.

Meanwhile, other varieties of mangoes from Raigad in Maharashtra and Karnataka are also arriving. At present, the retail price of Alphonso mangoes is between Rs400-550 per kg.

The first batch of Alphonso mangoes from Devgad arrived at the wholesale fruit market on Nov 25, 2022, two months before the actual time of arrival. Farmers Prashant Shinde Devesh Shinde from Kakwan village in Devgad brought the first batch which was sold for Rs9,000.

