Navi Mumbai: Man stabs wife to death in Belapur; held | Pixabay

A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death after a dispute at their home in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in sector 4 of CBD Belapur late on Sunday night and the accused was arrested in the early hours of the day, an official from CBD police station said.

Couple used to quarrel frequently

According to the police, the couple used to quarrel frequently and after one such argument, the accused stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife and killed her on the spot around 9 pm.

The police were alerted and the victim Rajvinkaur Masuta (32) was found lying in a pool of blood in the house, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the arrested accused, he added.