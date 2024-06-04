 Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend

The deceased originally hailed from Assam and resided with his mother and sister and the girl hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend | Representative Image

The Taloja police have arrested a 24-year-old man after he and his father, who is absconding – allegedly killed his sister’s 20-year-old boyfriend in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Sameer Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Devicha pada, had gone to meet his girlfriend at Patilwadi on Sunday afternoon when there was no one at her residence. While the girl, an18-year-old student and the man were alone, her brother Tahir Yusuf Shaikh, 24, returned from work and started knocking on the door. He broke the door and found the man inside and called up his father. Both the brother and his father Yusuf Shaikh, 45, started assaulting the man ruthlessly with a sickle and spade.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 2 Brother For 7 Years In Prison In 11-Yr-Old Kidnapping & Attempt...
article-image

The girl rushed to the nearby residence of Mainakhatun Ali Shaikh, 28, victim’s aunt, informing her about the incident. When Mainakhatun tried to intervene and stop the fight, she was beaten up too. Later, the girl called the police.

Read Also
Kirti Vyas Murder Case: 'Burden Of Explaining Events Rests On Accused, Not Prosecution', Says Mumbai...
article-image

Assistant police inspector, Suresh Kurhade, said, “The injured were rushed to Vashi General Hospital, and then referred to MGM Hospital; however, the man succumbed to the injuries. Mainakhatun is currently undergoing treatment,”

The deceased originally hailed from Assam and resided with his mother and sister and the girl hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Kurhade said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NIA Takes Over Job Placement Scam Case, Agents Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Youths To...

Mumbai: NIA Takes Over Job Placement Scam Case, Agents Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Youths To...

Mumbai: 4 Missing Siblings From Andheri Traced, Reunited With Family

Mumbai: 4 Missing Siblings From Andheri Traced, Reunited With Family

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Another BMC Official Summoned By Crime Branch For Questioning

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Another BMC Official Summoned By Crime Branch For Questioning

Mumbai: Fire Brigade Issues Notice To 17 Malls For Not Complying With Fire Safety Norms Amid Rajkot...

Mumbai: Fire Brigade Issues Notice To 17 Malls For Not Complying With Fire Safety Norms Amid Rajkot...

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend

Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend