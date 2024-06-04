Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Killing Sister’s Boyfriend | Representative Image

The Taloja police have arrested a 24-year-old man after he and his father, who is absconding – allegedly killed his sister’s 20-year-old boyfriend in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Sameer Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Devicha pada, had gone to meet his girlfriend at Patilwadi on Sunday afternoon when there was no one at her residence. While the girl, an18-year-old student and the man were alone, her brother Tahir Yusuf Shaikh, 24, returned from work and started knocking on the door. He broke the door and found the man inside and called up his father. Both the brother and his father Yusuf Shaikh, 45, started assaulting the man ruthlessly with a sickle and spade.

The girl rushed to the nearby residence of Mainakhatun Ali Shaikh, 28, victim’s aunt, informing her about the incident. When Mainakhatun tried to intervene and stop the fight, she was beaten up too. Later, the girl called the police.

Assistant police inspector, Suresh Kurhade, said, “The injured were rushed to Vashi General Hospital, and then referred to MGM Hospital; however, the man succumbed to the injuries. Mainakhatun is currently undergoing treatment,”

The deceased originally hailed from Assam and resided with his mother and sister and the girl hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Kurhade said.