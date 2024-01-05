Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Stabbing 19-Year-Old Over Minor Issue In Rabale MIDC

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC Police have registered a case against a youth for stabbing a 19-year-old following an altercation over a miniscule reason. According to police, the victim Amit Kumar Lalman Yadav, 20, used to work as a helper in an AC repairing shop in Rabale MIDC.

On December 28, 2023 when the victim was working in the shop, a bundle of copper wire accidentally fell down. On seeing that the victim requested his colleague Arman Ansari to pick the same.

Irked over the same, Arman refused to do so and started fighting with the victim. Other workers tried to intervene but in a fit of rage Arman stabbed the victim and ran away.

On seeing this, one of the victim’s co-worker called his brother Ramkumar Yadav, who works nearby. Ramkumar along with others took the victim to Vashi NMMC hospital where he has been admitted.

The police reached the hospital and filed a FIR. A case has been registered under sections 326, 323 and 504 of the IPC and further investigations are on.