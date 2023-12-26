Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts Against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav & Other MVA Leaders

PTI File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against an individual for reportedly disseminating objectionable content on social media targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and other members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, as per an official statement on Tuesday.

Although the accused has been identified, no arrests have been made thus far, stated an official from the CBD Belapur police station. The complaint was lodged by a Navi Mumbai resident, and the official mentioned, "The complainant came across allegedly objectionable posts on social media against MVA leaders including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar, and Aaditya Thackeray on December 24," based on the FIR.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress.