 Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts Against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav & Other MVA Leaders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts Against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav & Other MVA Leaders

Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts Against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav & Other MVA Leaders

The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made so far, a CBD Belapur police station official said, adding that the complaint was lodged by a woman who lives in Navi Mumbai. .

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
PTI File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against an individual for reportedly disseminating objectionable content on social media targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and other members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, as per an official statement on Tuesday.

Although the accused has been identified, no arrests have been made thus far, stated an official from the CBD Belapur police station. The complaint was lodged by a Navi Mumbai resident, and the official mentioned, "The complainant came across allegedly objectionable posts on social media against MVA leaders including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar, and Aaditya Thackeray on December 24," based on the FIR.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress.

Read Also
'Opposition Need Not Project PM Face Ahead Of Polls', Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Politics Heats Up: NCP Infighting Intensifies, BJP Strategies For Dominance, Congress...

Maharashtra Politics Heats Up: NCP Infighting Intensifies, BJP Strategies For Dominance, Congress...

Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts Against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav & Other...

Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts Against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav & Other...

Mumbai News: ISRO Head, Former Defence Chiefs To Headline IIT-B's TechFest

Mumbai News: ISRO Head, Former Defence Chiefs To Headline IIT-B's TechFest

FPJ Cyber Secure: 68-Year-Old Man Loses ₹19 Lakh In Online Trading Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: 68-Year-Old Man Loses ₹19 Lakh In Online Trading Scam

Mumbai: 2 Fishermen Dead, 4 Unconscious From Rotting Fish Odour In Boat's Storage Chamber

Mumbai: 2 Fishermen Dead, 4 Unconscious From Rotting Fish Odour In Boat's Storage Chamber