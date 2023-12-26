'Opposition Need Not Project PM Face Ahead Of Polls', Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar | PTI

Amid Speculations of INDIA Bloc being divided over who will be their PM face for the battle of 2024, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar said that it is not important to project a Prime Ministerial face ahead of elections.

Giving the example of 1977 Lok Sabha polls (post Emergency), Sharad Pawar said that after the polls, Moraraji Desai was made the Prime Minister and that there are no consequences if a face is not projected.

Sharad Pawar further asserted that if people want change, they will ensure they will bring about a change irrespective of whether the PM face is announced or not.

Days after Mamata didi & AAP floated name of Kharge ji as PM face of INDI now Sharad Pawar ji has vetoed it down



We saw how JD(U) MLA said “kharge farge” & batted for Nitish as PM



Even Congress wasn’t happy about Kharge ji name pushed by didi because it was a no confidence… pic.twitter.com/dxkwf10Z2c — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla has reacted to Sharad Pawar's stand on PM Face. Taking to X (formerly known as twitter), Shehnaz Poonawalla said, "Days after Mamata didi & AAP floated name of Kharge ji as PM face of INDI now Sharad Pawar ji has vetoed it down. We saw how JD(U) MLA said “kharge farge” & batted for Nitish as PM. Even Congress wasn’t happy about Kharge ji name pushed by didi because it was a no confidence motion against Rahul. But once again the SPLIT is out in the open.. recently we saw the fights between congress and left in Kerala, congress and aap in Punjab; TMC and left in Bengal now this! In 4 meetings - INDI hasn’t finalised logo, niti, neta - they have no mission and vision - only confusion & one agenda to attack & insult Sanatan/Hindu and insult Constitutional posts."