Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested For Raping His 14-Year-Old Step-Daughter For Past 4 Years | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police has arrested a 42-year-old advocate who had been raping his step daughter for around four years. The accused was arrested on Tuesday after the teacher of the victim registered a complaint with the police. The 14-year-old child who was 10 year old when the ordeal started at around May 2020, told about her trauma to the teacher of her school following which the teacher herself went to the police station and registered a case against the step father of the girl.

According to police, the victim could never find courage to reveal about the ordeal to her mother. “In the year 2018, the mother of the victim got married to the accused. From the year 2020, the accused had started raping her by luring her with the food and toys she liked. He used to also threaten her not to reveal it to her mother. The mother and the step father have another daughter as well,” police sub inspector Sarala Dasgude from Kharghar police station said.

The family initially lived in Kamothe and then later shifted to Kharghar. The accused had sexually abused the child at both the residences. The accused used to sexually abuse her whenever the mother of the victim used to step out for work. The accused was arrested under the sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO). He was presented before the Panvel court today and was remanded to police custody till April 24.