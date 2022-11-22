Navi Mumbai: 'Keep Kharghar dry,' urges former Kharghar Sarpanch

Representative Image | File

Kharghar: Gurunath Liladhar Patil, the former Sarpanch of Kharghar and Shiv Sena (Thackeray) City President has written to CM Eknath Shinde and others to revoke the license to a restaurant to sell liquor.

In his letter the former Sarpanch has appealed to maintain the no-liquor zone status of Kharghar by revoking the license.

Recently, the state excise department has given a license to serve liquor at Nirsukh Restaurant and Bar in sector 10 in Kharghar. Patil says that giving one restaurant license will give way to many others to apply and get. “The status of no liquor zone will end,” said Patil.

Kharghar is one of the developed nodes of Navi Mumbai and it houses a number of educational institutes including National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).