Navi Mumbai: Let's Spread Happiness initiative held for contract workers

FPJ

Let's Spread Happiness, an initiative of Divine Foundation was organised in association with NMMC, for the contract workers of the civic body and their acquaintances. The event was held at sector 10 in Sanpada in Navi Mumbai early this week.

The special initiative of Divine Foundation received support from Tata Strive, a group company.

Tata Strive representatives informed contract workers about the various initiatives

During the event, they highlighted the opportunities and the various courses available to the staff and their families for skill development, job opportunities and placement with the company. Representatives of Tata Strive informed contract workers about the various initiatives of the company.

The event was graced by Dr Babasaheb Rajale, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Solid Waste Management, Bharat Dande, Assistant commissioner of Turbhe ward and Milind Ambekar, senior sanitary inspector.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC secures first place in Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan