Navi Mumbai: Lemon prices soar as mercury level rises, reaches Rs 10-12 per piece

The price of lemon has almost quadrupled due to a dip in supply. Even the scorching heat has pushed the demand for lemons. This has resulted in a price rise in lemon-based juices in the market. According to traders, the lemon price will continue to command high in the days to come. The retail price of lemon has reached Rs 10 to Rs 12 per piece.

The consumption of lemon increases during the summer. However, this year, the mercury level crossed 40 degrees in March and demand for lemon rose suddenly.

Around a week ago, the price of lemon was around Rs 50 to 60 per kg which reached Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg.

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) receives around 40 tons of lemon on Saturday while a week ago, the supply was around 60 tons. According to traders, the Vashi APMC receives the maximum supply from Andhra Pradesh.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:29 AM IST