Navi Mumbai: Leakage In Morbe Dam Pipeline To Affect Water Supply In Kharghar & Kamothe Areas | Representational photo

The main water pipeline of 1800 mm diameter from Morbe Dam, which supplies water to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, has developed a leakage near Nerul Sector 46, Akshar Building, Palm Beach Road.

As a result, the water supply to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant will be shut off for repair work starting from 10:00 AM.

The repair work on the main pipeline is being carried out on a war footing. Therefore, there will be no water supply to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area as well as to Kharghar and Kamothe in the CIDCO area this evening. "The water supply tomorrow morning will be at low pressure. Citizens are advised to use water judiciously and cooperate with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation," a NMMC official said.