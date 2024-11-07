Mumbai: Mumbadevi Temple Celebrates 'Annakut Mahotsav' With 56 Dishes, Marking Tradition Of Offering Food To Lord Krishna

As thanks to Lord Krishna, devotees or temples offer a vast quantity of food arranged like a hill. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbadevi temple celebrated Annakut Mahotsav, also known as Annakoot or Annakuta, on Wednesday.

Annakut means 'mountain of food'; 'anna' means food, and 'kut', mountain.

The tradition is done after Diwali and there is no fixed date.

The mountain of food symbolises Govardhan Hill which was lifted by Lord Krishna to protect the residents of Braj from the heavy rains unleashed by Indra. The mountain gave refuge to the residents who sheltered under it.

At Mumbadevi temple, 56 dishes or 'chappan bhog' was offered to the deities. Hemant Jadhav, the temple's manager, said that the temple started preparing the dishes eight days ago. The day is also celebrated as Labh Panchami, an auspicious day for new ventures and businesses which traditionally opened on this day after Diwali.

The food is distributed as prasad to devotees. Mahalaxmi temple will hold its Annakut Mahotsav on Kartik Purnima, which is on November 15.