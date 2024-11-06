 Mumbai: ISKCON’s Wadala Centre Plans Expansion As Visitor Numbers Grow Post-COVID
The Govardhan Ecovillage was set up in 2002 as a centre for spirituality and sustainable living. The two major temples here, including the Sri Sri Radha Vrindabanbehari, were built in 2016. However, the temples are dealing with an unprecedented rush of devotees. It is estimated that 7.5 lakh devotees, from Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, and Surat, among other cities, now visit the centre annually.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Old structure

Mumbai: After a multifold increase in the number of visitors since the covid pandemic, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)'s Govardhan Ecovillage is set to expand and embellish the Sri Sri Radha Vrindabanbehari temple, the main shrine in its 100-acre centre near Wada, to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims.

About Govardhan Ecovillage

The Govardhan Ecovillage was set up in 2002 as a centre for spirituality and sustainable living. The two major temples here, including the Sri Sri Radha Vrindabanbehari, were built in 2016. However, the temples are dealing with an unprecedented rush of devotees. It is estimated that 7.5 lakh devotees, from Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, and Surat, among other cities, now visit the centre annually.

Old structure

Old structure

Construction at the ISKCON centre at Wada.

Construction at the ISKCON centre at Wada.

"We did not expect the increase in the crowds. We started on a small scale. Since covid the number of visitors have increased 10-fold," said Chaitanya Rupa Das, Deputy Director of Govardhan Ecovillage.

The centre, a Dhama dedicated to Lord Krishna, is run on the three principles of spirituality, sustainability, and social impact. To fulfil these goals, Govardhan Ecovillage grows food using eco-friendly farming techniques. No waste leaves the centre which is located in a bucolic area in Palghar district. Food and plastic wastes generated are converted into fuel and fertiliser.

"We wanted to build a farm community. That was our main purpose. It is called Ecovillage as it promotes sustainable living and high thinking," added Das.

Construction at the ISKCON centre at Wada.

Construction at the ISKCON centre at Wada.

Construction at the ISKCON centre at Wada.

Construction at the ISKCON centre at Wada.

The centre has adopted other practices to make its operations sustainable. The construction uses sun-dried bricks rather than fire-baked ones that have to be baked in wood fires. These bricks keep the interiors of buildings cool in summer and warm in winter, reducing the need for electricity. The campus has trained residents of nearly 100 mostly tribal villages in eco-friendly farming methods. The Govardhan Ecovillage won the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) award in 2017 for its efforts in tourism and innovation, the first Indian NGO to get the award.

The Sri Sri Radha Vrindabanbehari temple, a replica of the temple in Vrindavan, will be expanded and clad in carved pink limestone, similar to temples in Rajasthan. Expansion of the roof and the plinth is part of the project. ISKCON is currently in the process of raising funds for the project.

Apart from the temples, the Govardhan Ecovillage has a 15-acre forest, replicating those on the eastern bank of the Yamuna, known as Lord Krishna's playground. There are also replicas of 90 sites associated with Lord Krishna, including the Govardhan Hill. Visitors can take day tours or stay at the 100-odd guest rooms.

