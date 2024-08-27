 Bihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like Situation; No Injuries Reported, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like Situation; No Injuries Reported, Visuals Surface

Bihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like Situation; No Injuries Reported, Visuals Surface

A few devotees might have suffered minor injuries, while the police brought the situation under control quickly, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra told the media.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image

Patna: Heavy rush of devotees at the ISKCON temple in Patna on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival created a stampede-like situation on Monday evening, a police officer said, adding that no casualties were reported.

A few devotees might have suffered minor injuries, while the police brought the situation under control quickly, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra told the media.

Video clips that went viral on social media showed security personnel trying to control the rushing devotees at the temple. A few of them fell on the ground and they were helped by the security personnel.

Statement Of Patna Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra

FPJ Shorts
BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs 81,100
BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs 81,100
Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface
Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface
NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
NFL: Denver Broncos Fan Punched As Violent Fight Erupts At Stadium; Video Goes Viral
Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For August 27: Indian Hotels, Ultratech, HCL Tech In Focus

"A huge number of devotees thronged the ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival in in the evening. An adequate number of security personnel had already been deployed there. We engaged more personnel when the situation turned chaotic as the devotees tried to outpace one another. It was a tough time for the security personnel. The situation was, however, immediately brought under control. It was not a full-blown stampede,” Mishra said.

"The situation is completely under control. Our top priority is to manage the rush of devotees first. Women security personnel have also been deployed in large numbers," the SSP added.

Read Also
On Janmashtami, One Muslim Sect Has Greetings For Followers Of Hazrat Krishna
article-image

To a question, he said, "Some of the devotees might have suffered minor injuries."

Statement Issued By The Patna District Administration

Patna district administration also issued a statement on the incident.

"There was no stampede at the ISKCON temple. Mild force was used to check those devotees who tried to enter temple premises by breaking police barricades. The situation is completely under control."

At least seven people were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district earlier this month.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...

UP Shocker: Meerut Shopkeeper Molests Children, Records Videos To Extort Money; FIR Registered

UP Shocker: Meerut Shopkeeper Molests Children, Records Videos To Extort Money; FIR Registered

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

Bihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like...

Bihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like...