Navi Mumbai launches voters’ list drive for civic elections

A special drive for updating the voters’ lists of Belapur and Airoli constituencies, including enrolment of new names, will be conducted soon for Navi Mumbai civic polls scheduled for early next year. The drive will be conducted till November 30 and a fresh list will be published by January 5, 2022.

A draft voters’ list was published in February 2021. However, citizens had complained of missing names and other issues.

As per the civic administration, they had received 3,395 objections and suggestions from citizens regarding mistakes related to typing, omission and names included in other wards.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar held a meeting of all political parties where voter registration officials from Belapur and Airoli constituencies were also present.

According to a civic official, the process of updating the list is underway in both the constituencies through booth level officers and political parties have also been urged to appoint booth-level representatives to assist.

The representatives will be given ID cards through Airoli and Belapur assembly voter registration offices and will be able to file a maximum of 10 applications per day in their constituency.

Around 57,000 names without photographs were earlier removed from the lists.

“Citizens can check their voters’ list status on www.nvsp.in and accordingly fill forms to update and enter new names,” said Bangar.

The state election commission had increased the number of NMMC wards from 111 to 122.

The civic election, scheduled for April 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic. It was then postponed to January 2021, but the rising cases saw the polls being postponed again. The elections will finally take place next year in 122 wards.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:24 PM IST