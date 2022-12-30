Navi Mumbai: Last 2 days to take benefits of rebate on penalty of property tax

PMC | FPJ

The deadline to take benefits of the rebate given on delayed payment of property tax will end on December 31, 2022; hence Panvel Municipal Corporation has appealed citizens to pay their taxes and avail 25% rebate.

Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this discount since the deadline is inching closer.

Earlier, citizens residing under the PMC jurisdiction do not need to pay the penalty if they make the payment by May 31, 2022. The civic body provided a 100 percent waiver on penalty till May 31, 2022, 75 percent from June 1 to July 31, 50 percent from August 1 to September 30, and 25 percent from October 1 to December 31, on payment of property tax.

The Municipal Corporation has launched the PMC TAX app for online payment of property tax. Also, the Municipal Corporation is appealing to visit the website www.panvelmc.org to pay property tax online.

There will be no relaxation of penalty on property tax from January 1, 2023. Thus, the civic administration has appealed to the citizens to take maximum advantage of this facility.

“Citizens should note that the last date for tax payment is December 31, and although that day is a Saturday, the property tax department at the headquarters as well as the ward offices of the municipal corporation will be open during office hours,” said a senior official from PMC’s Property Tax department.