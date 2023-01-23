Navi Mumbai: Language scholar Vaibhav Chalke stresses importance of knowing good grammar

Chlake was speaking at a programme organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the occasion of Marathi language conservation fortnight. | Amit Srivastava

"Grammar is the foundation of any language. If a person wants to be fluent and learn the language well, they should know the rules of grammar," stressed the language scholar Vaibhav Chalke while explaining the rules of good writing in an easy manner.

Chalke was speaking at a programme organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the occasion of Marathi language conservation fortnight.

The civic body has organised various activities to mark the Marathi language conservation fortnight. Most of the children study in English medium and they are also taught the Marathi language.

Children who speak Marathi at home are often seen mixing both English and Marathi languages. This affects the efficiency of learning the language well. He also said that parents should be vigilant in developing their child's linguistic awareness.

Chalke was speaking at a programme organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the occasion of Marathi language conservation fortnight. | Amit Srivastava

The civic body has organised various activities to mark the Marathi language conservation fortnight | Amit Srivastava

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)