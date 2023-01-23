Navi Mumbai: Language scholar Vaibhav Chalke stresses importance of knowing good grammar

e-Paper Get App
He said that parents should be vigilant in developing their child's linguistic awareness.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Chlake was speaking at a programme organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the occasion of Marathi language conservation fortnight. | Amit Srivastava
"Grammar is the foundation of any language. If a person wants to be fluent and learn the language well, they should know the rules of grammar," stressed the language scholar Vaibhav Chalke while explaining the rules of good writing in an easy manner.

The civic body has organised various activities to mark the Marathi language conservation fortnight. Most of the children study in English medium and they are also taught the Marathi language.

Children who speak Marathi at home are often seen mixing both English and Marathi languages. This affects the efficiency of learning the language well. He also said that parents should be vigilant in developing their child's linguistic awareness. 





