Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane police solve at least nine cases of housebreaking and burglary

Koparkhairane police claimed to have solved 9 cases of housebreakings and burglaries taken place in its jurisdiction in the last couple of months. A special team, which was formed to check the increasing number of housebreakings, arrested the accused. Police also recovered gold and silver jewellery worth 10.33 lakhs.

The arrested accused identified as Mohammed Moinul Abdul Malik Islam. He was arrested on April 23 when he was about to commit another crime.

Pradeep Tidar, a senior police inspector from Koparkhairane police station said that at least nine cases of housebreaking and burglaries were solved with the arrest of Islam. “Islam was arrested in 2018 in similar cases and he was released on bail,” said Tidar.

“We formed a special team and we got some details in technical analysis. We also received information from sources about his next crime,” said Tidar. He added that he is in police custody till May 4.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:13 PM IST