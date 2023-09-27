 Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Man Found Hanging In Vashi Public Garden
Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Man Found Hanging In Vashi Public Garden

The deceased was identified as Sharad Kharade, a resident of Sector 6 in Koparkhairane.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

A 45-year-old man from Koparkhairane allegedly died of suicide at a public garden in Vashi on Wednesday morning. The deceased was a driver of a private school van. He was found hanging on an iron rod.

The deceased was identified as Sharad Kharade, a resident of Sector 6 in Koparkhairane. According to police, he left his home around 6 am for work. However, he was later found hanging in a public garden at sector 28 in Vashi. He was hanging with a nylon rope.

The reason for Kharade's suicide is not yet known. The police have registered an accidental death report and started an investigation.

article-image

