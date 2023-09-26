Bandra-Worli Sea Link Suicide: Body Of Vinay Kumar Yadav Found At Malad's Malwani Beach After 4 Days | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The body of the 43-year-old man, who jumped off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on September 21, was finally found on Monday evening. It was discovered on the Malwani beach by the Malwani police who later informed their Worli counterparts. The earring on his left ear and a tattoo on his arm helped the family of the deceased to confirm his identity, said the police. FPJ constantly reported about the extensive search operation and the roadblocks that came its way.

Vinay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jogeshwari East, entered the Sea Link from the Worli side, north-bound, in an Innova car and then reportedly jumped into the sea at around 3.45am on Thursday. A search operation, involving the Navy, Coast Guard and Fire Brigade, commenced soon after. Despite pressing a helicopter into the service, the body was untraceable. It was spotted on Friday morning for a few seconds before high tide swept it along.

The body has been sent for postmortem, said the police, adding that the case remains to be that of accidental death. Further probe is on to ascertain the motive behind the extreme act.

