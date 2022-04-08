Navi Mumbai: Konkan division to hold a number of programmes to mark birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

The Konkan division has planned a number of social equality programmes to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, informed Vandana Kochure, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Department of Social Justice, Konkan division.

The Department of Social Justice started the 10-day celebration on April 6 across all the districts of the state. Accordingly, various activities will be implemented in the Konkan region, said Kochure.

As per the instructions from the Department of Social Justice, various programmes have been scheduled in the Konkan Division. On April 7, eloquence competitions, essay competitions, and short drama competitions based on the ideology of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar will be organised in schools, colleges, boarding schools and other similar places. Similarly, on April 8, scholarships and mini tractors will be distributed to the beneficiaries. In addition, public awareness of senior citizen schemes, blood donation camps and other government schemes will be informed.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:25 AM IST