Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold a painting competition to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

As part of the celebration of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is organising a drawing competition on April 11, 2022 for the students and artists near Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.

The competition will be held in two groups. The first group will be from class 8 to 12 standard and the second one will be an open group. The topics for the first group are drawings based on the inspiring thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar, events in the biography of Babasaheb Ambedkar for the open group, and topics are picture-based on the inspiring thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The venue of the competition is Swami Vivekananda Udyan at Sector 14 in Airoli near Ambedkar Bhawan.

The participants will be given 3 hours and they can choose any one of the topics. All kinds of stationery like paper, pencil, eraser, poster colour, colour plate, brush and water container required for drawing will be provided by the civic body.

All the participants can register at the venue at 7.30 am. The competition will start at 8 am. The competition will have cash rewards for the first three best paintings and four others will get consolation prizes. Interested persons can contact for more details at 937210697 6/9702309054/9969008 088.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:26 AM IST