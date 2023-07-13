Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Hospital Removes 600 Gms Fibroid From Pregnant Woman, Safely Delivers Child

A 30-year-old pregnant woman underwent successful surgery to remove a 600 grams fibroid from her uterus, almost the size of a watermelon at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharghar. A team headed by Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist gave a fresh lease of life to the patient. This medical problem is rare seen in 1 out of 2,000 women dealing with big size fibroids and 1 in 50 women dealing with small size fibroids.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during the childbearing years.

Abnormally size fibroid in uterus

Mrs. Nalini Shah (name changed), a 30-year-old IT professional was detected with a fibroid of 6 cm on the outer surface of the uterus. She was given medications so that the fibroid wouldn’t impact her pregnancy. However, the fibroid kept increasing with pregnancy and by 37th week, it was almost 600 grams, equal to the size of a watermelon. Her abdomen was full of mass arising from the uterus. As the baby was growing, her discomfort increased with pelvis, back, and upper abdomen as they kept stretching more.

Dr Surabhi Siddhartha said, “Fibroids range in size from seedlings, undetectable by the human eye, to bulky masses that can distort and enlarge the uterus. There can be a single fibroid or multiple ones and there are chances of miscarriage, preterm labor pain restriction in growth of the baby.”

She added, “With progesterone hormone medicine, injections, proper rest, and frequent scans to know the growth of the fibroid, the patient managed her pregnancy to the ninth month. But during the 37th week, she complained of intense pain. Hence, she was scheduled to undergo an elective C-section.”

C-section

An elective C-section was done and the fibroid of 10cm weighing 600 grams was removed through a lap myomectomy. “There are chances of extra bleeding and PPH - Postpartum hemorrhage - heavy bleeding after giving birth if not taken proper care of. But with great precaution and expertise, the situation was handled well and after successful surgery, the patient delivered a 3.5 kg baby boy. The mother and baby are fine and were discharged,” she said.

Mother's ordeal

“My husband and I were pleased about our pregnancy. But, the happiness turned into a nightmare after I was diagnosed with such an issue that we didn't know anything. But I am grateful for having met the team of amazing doctors who supported, educated, and counselled us in our pregnancy journey and helped me deliver the baby without any complications. Our small family is complete now,” concluded the patient Mrs Nalini (name changed).