Navi Mumbai: Kharghar corporator Netra Kiran Patil inspects pre-monsoon drain cleaning

File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar corporator Netra Kiran Patil inspected the pre-monsoon drain cleaning work being done in Sector 20 in Kharghar.

She directed officials as well as contractor to complete the work as early as possible as the monsoon is knocking at the door.

Patil, who is corporator from ward number 4, visited several parts of sector 20 that come under her ward.

Atul Mohkar, Sanitation Inspector of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Vishwas Patil, Supervisor, Bharat Kondhalkar, Secretary of BJP, Sandeep Ekbote, Avaghade Kaka and other citizens were present on this occasion.

Patil said that this year, there is a forecast of the early arrival of the monsoon and so they need to complete the work as early as possible to prevent any water logging or overflowing nullah.

“I have asked both officials and contractor to ensure timely completion of work,” said Patil.