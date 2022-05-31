Navi Mumbai: NMMC's ward reservation draw schedules today

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File

For the general election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to be held in 2022, the civic body will hold a draw for reservation of wards on May 31 at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium. The draft of the reservation will be published on June 1.

As per the direction of the state election commission, the draw for reservation of seats in the category of Schedule caste (women), Scheduled Tribes (women) and women from general category will be held on May 31. There are 122 seats in NMMC, 11 more from the previous election.

Residents and public representatives will be given 6 days from June 1 to June 6 to submit their objections and suggestions to the municipal commissioner of NMMC regarding the ward reservation.

In 2020, the ward reservation was held for the NMMC election. However, the process was put on hold following the outbreak of Covid. Later the number of seats were increased from 111 to 122.