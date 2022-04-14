Navi Mumbai: Khanda Colony society celebrates Ambedkar’s birth anniversary by holding number of programmes

Nils Lake View Society in Khanda Colony celebrated the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by organising an essay writing competition. They celebrated the day as Knowledge Day and organised various programmes including essay writing.

“Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar pursued higher education battling poverty and misery. All generations need to follow his example. Everyone should study Babasaheb's life and work,” said a resident of the society. The Nils Lake View Society was established in 2006 and now they have started celebrating Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

“On this occasion, Knowledge Day was celebrated and various programs were also organized. An essay competition was organized in English and Marathi on the theme 'I know Babasaheb', especially for children and students to know Babasaheb's thoughts and importance. The competition received a spontaneous response from the students,” said another resident.

On the occasion, Dr Sambhaji Kharat, Deputy Director, Kolhapur Information and Public Relations Department and Dr Ganesh Mule, Deputy Director, Konkan Information and Public Relations Department were present.

