Navi Mumbai: 'Keep Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's memorial big for future generations', says Atomic scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar

Life and works of Dr Babasahbe Ambedkar can be found at its memorial in Airoli, constructed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), says Atomic scientist and Padma Vibhushan, Dr. Anil Kakodkar. He said that the Ambedkar Memorial is a great treasure for today's and future generations.

He praised the library in the memorial and termed it is a great boon for the students.

FPJ

NMMC has developed the memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambekar at sector 15 in Airoli. While developing the memorial, NMMC created a state-of-the-art facility, especially a rich library facility, and erected an all-encompassing gallery for readers and researchers.

Explaining the need for such ideological monuments today, Dr. Kakodkar congratulated all the concerned persons including the Commissioner of NMMC for their fundamental contribution in the construction of this monument.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:39 PM IST