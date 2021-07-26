Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police conduct raid at hookah parlour, 31 including four women booked

Kamothe police took custody of 31 persons including four women after carrying out a raid at a Hookah Parlour in Kamothe last week. The police also seized materials worth Rs 50,000 being used in hookah parlour. Despite there is a night curfew, the parlour was being run illegally.

During night patrolling, the Kamothe police got information that a hookah parlpur was being run illegally at shop number 13 in Om Shivam Residency building in sector 17 in Kamothe.

“When a team of police conducted a raid at the shop, it was found that around 30 people including women were sitting in four tables and smoking,” said an official from Kamothe police station.

Naresh Thakur, 25, the owner of the parlour and five staff were arrested while the remaining customers were booked under the Disaster Management Act.

Due to COVID 19 pandemic, state and central government have laid down certain rules that are required to be followed.

“We have also seized materials being used for the hookah parlour like pipe, glass and grass-like substances,” said the official.

A case was registered against them under sections 188, 270, and 271 of IPC and section 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act 2005 and section 11 of the Maharashtra COVID Act 2020.