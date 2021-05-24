Navi Mumbai: No water supply on May 25 evening in NMMC, including Kharghar and Kamothe

There will be no water supply in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO administered Kamothe and Kharghar nodes on Tuesday evening as pre-monsoon maintenance work will be carried out in the water pipeline from Morbe Dam to Bhokapada water treatment plant.

The maintenance work will be carried out on Tuesday, and hence the water supply from the treatment plant will be cut off.

According to an official from the civic Morbe dam, this is maintenance work as part of the monsoon preparedness.

Since water is also supplied to few nodes administered by CIDCO, there will be a similar impact there on May 25.

The water supply will resume from May 26 morning. However, the pressure of the water supply will be low.

In this connection, the citizens of the NMMC area have been appealed to use water judiciously during this period and to cooperate with the civic body.