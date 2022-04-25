Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Colony Forum carries out cleanliness drive at a park in Sector 36

Kamothe Colony Forum (KCF) carried out a cleanliness drive at a park in sector 36 to mark the occasion of Earth day. Sanitation department of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) supported the drive and helped to remove and lift garbage bags. KCF conducts similar drives from time to time to make the vicinity clean and hygienic.

During the drive, members of KCF removed Gutka packets, liquor bottles, empty cans and a huge amount of plastic waste. A senior member of the forum said that many people visiting the park throw wastes without thinking how it will look and impact the environment. “We noticed garbage was thrown away everywhere in the park. We removed hundreds of Gutka packets, liquor bottles, empty cans and a huge amount of plastic waste,” said the membr.

Later, they also realised that the place is turning into the den of anti-social elements and needs immediate attention. “We first decided to clean the park and ensure that it remains clean,” said the member. They also appealed to the authorities to increase patrolling to prevent anti-social elements to take over the park. At the end, environment friendly cloth bags were distributed among the sanitary staff and guests.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:30 AM IST