Navi Mumbai Journalist Seriously Injured, Suffers Multiple Fractures After Speeding Biker Hits Scooter On Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai Journalist Seriously Injured, Sustains Multiple Fractures After Speeding Biker Hit Scooter On Palm Beach Road |

Navi Mumbai: A Navi Mumbai-based journalist suffered serious injuries after a speeding motorcycle allegedly jumped a red signal and rammed into her scooter on Palm Beach Road.

According to a report by TOI, the incident took place on May 18. However, the biker has still not been identified due to poor CCTV camera quality at the accident spot, which failed to capture the vehicle's registration number.

The injured journalist, identified as 56-year-old Sandhya Jain, sustained multiple fractures in both hands, along with nose and facial injuries. The accident occurred while Jain was on her way to the NMMC head office in Belapur for work.

According to two CCTV footages accessed from the NRI Junction on Palm Beach Road, the accident took place at around 4:39 pm. A biker wearing a maroon T-shirt allegedly jumped the red signal at high speed and crashed into Jain's scooter. While Jain was moving from the side, her traffic signal turned green.

After the collision, the biker fled the scene while Jain lay unconscious on the road. She was later admitted to Apollo Hospital in Seawoods for treatment. An FIR has been registered at the NRI Police Station against an unidentified person for reckless driving. Speaking to TOI, Jain's husband expressed shock over the incident, stating that despite Palm Beach Road being one of the city's best roads with several surveillance cameras installed, the accused has still not been traced.

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