Navi Mumbai: Job fair held in Panvel, over 500 get offers

Representative Image | Pixabay

A job fair ‘Navnirman Rozgar Utsav’ was held on Thursday at Virupaksha Hall at Ashok Bagh in Panvel from 10.30 am to 3 pm.

A number of reputed companies like Mahindra and Mahindra from Pune, Asahi India Glass Limited from Taloja, Panvel, Endurance Technologies Limited from Pune, among others participated and recruited candidates in the job fair.

As per the organiser, more than 500 job aspirants got an offer from participating companies with the maximum from Mahindra and Mahindra, followed by Endurance Technologies Ltd, Pune. The majority of the job aspirants had passed 10, 12 and possessed ITI Diploma.

The organizer said that the fair was successful and a number of job seekers and youths got placements.