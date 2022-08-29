Navi Mumbai: Instant loan app operators booked for harassing, circulating morphed picture of woman

Photo: Representative Image

The Taloja police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of one instant loan application for allegedly harassing a 40-year-old Navi Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs to her husband, daughter, and relatives to extract money, despite repayment of the loan amount.

The victim is a resident of Taloja and works at a real estate company.

On May 2, the victim woman received a message on her mobile regarding an urgent loan facility from an app called Len-Den, Crazy Cash and V S Enterprise. Since she needed money urgently, she took a loan of Rs 3600 for seven days from one of the instant loan apps and the money was credited to her bank account.

On May 9, the woman repaid the loan of Rs. 9000, including principal of Rs. 3600 and Rs. 5400 interest for seven days on different Paytm accounts. After making all payments, she did not receive any message or call from the company.

On August 18, she received messages from multiple mobile numbers asking saying that the money you have borrowed is due and to pay it. Since she had not taken any loans, she blocked all the numbers.

On August 23 morning, she received another message having a nude edited photo of her face and she was asked to pay Rs. 4000 or else the photo would be sent to her relatives and family. Later, the same morphed photo was sent to her husband, daughter and cousin.

She then approached the Taloja police and registered a complaint in this regard. Meanwhile, the Taloja police registered a case under sections 500, and 507 of the IPC and sections 66 (A) and 67 of the IT Act against unidentified persons and started the investigation.