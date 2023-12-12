 Navi Mumbai: In Two Separate Incidents, Teenagers Take Their Lives Amid Academic, Family Pressures
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Navi Mumbai woke up to the shocking news of two teenage boys committing suicide on Monday morning. According to police, the duo took the extreme step due to stress and loss in the family.

In the first incident, Prithvi Dhavale, 14, a student of SBOA School and resident of Nerul, hanged himself in his room when his family members had gone out on Sunday night.

Suicide note

He left a suicide note stating that he disliked studies and was unable to cope up. “He seemed to be under stress due to this and decided to end his life,” an official from Nerul police station said.

In another incident, Darshil Kishor Patil, 15, a Class X student of Don Bosco School in Seawoods was stressed due to the expectations of his family. “He lost his father to illness last year and since then his family has been putting pressure on him to study well and take care of his mother and siblings. When other members of his family went to sleep, he messaged his sister that he was ending his life since he was unable to meet their expectations,” an official from NRI Coastal Police Station said.

Manhunt to recover body

When his family members woke up on Monday morning, they found him missing and the message. The family rushed to the police station to file a complaint. Police launched a manhunt only to recover his body from Karave Lake, police said.

Police have registered accidental death in both cases and are investigating further.

article-image

