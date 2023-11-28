Mumbai News: 20-Year-Old Woman Navy Agniveer Trainee Dies By Suicide In Malad; Probe On | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman, who was under training in the Navy for Agniveer, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself on Tuesday. As per an official, the woman was under training at INS Hamla at the time of the incident. Malvani Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is carrying out further operations, said Mumbai Police.

Details Reveal Cause Of Suicide

According to sources, the deceased was in a love affair with someone and as that relationship did not go well, she died by suicide by hanging herself with the help of a bedsheet. The victim has been identified as Aparna Nair. After getting information about this incident, Navy doctors were called who examined the girl and declared her dead.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.