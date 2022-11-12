Navi Mumbai: Illegal sand dredging in Kharghar, police register FIR

Illegal sand dredging in Kharghar, police register FIR | Representative pic/ PTI

Navi Mumbai: The Kamothe police have registered a case against an unidentified person for illegal sand dredging in Kharghar. The police also seized hydraulic sand dredging, a suction pump and around 10 brass of sand from the boat. The complaint was registered by a circle officer of Panvel Tehsil after a regular inspection of the creek.

Ajit Pawar, 38, noticed sand dredging in Kharghar during inspections on Thursday afternoon. As per the complainant, he saw sand dredging being carried out using suction pumps near creek Kharghar along the railway track.

Dredging equipment seized

Following this, he informed Navi Mumbai police and coastal security agencies. However, by the time security officials reached, labourers involved in sand dredging had fled the scene. Upon inspection, the cops found a suction pump used to lift sand and approximately 9-10 brass sand.

Meanwhile, the Kamothe police registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

NatConnect Director B N Kumar pointed out that illegal sand mining has been an age-old menace in this area and mostly construction contractors are behind the menace. Otherwise, the operators would not dig the creek bottom, he added.

“The authorities must keep a check on the buyers as well to see whether they are buying royalty-paid sand. The same rule should apply for stone suppliers and buyers,” said Mr Kumar.

