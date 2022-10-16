Khargone: Eight tractor-trolleys seized in raid against illegal sand mining

Seized tractor trolleys at the spot near Raverkhedi village ( near Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa Samadhi) in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district on Friday | FPNS

KHARGONE: In the latest action against sand mafia on the Narmada river banks, a team of mining officials conducted a raid near Raverkhedi village ( near Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa Samadhi) in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district on Friday. The team seized six tractor-trolleys engaged in transporting sand mined illegally from the banks of the Narmada River. In another incident, two more tractor-trolleys were seized.

Giving information, Mineral Officer Sawan Chauhan told that several complaints were received on the CM Helpline about sand being illegally quarried and stored near Samadhi place in Raverkhedi. Based on inputs, the mining team reached the Bitholi village and boarded two boats to reach the site from where the sand was being illegally mined on large scale. The sand miners fled from the spot leaving behind six tractors.

As per inputs, a few members of the team also reached other illegal sand mining sites where two tractors (involved in the mining process) were also seized. Unfortunately, two drivers of tractor-trolleys succeeded in fleeing from the spot. A criminal case under relevant sections of the MP Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules 2022 was registered against the miscreants. Further investigation to unearth illegal coal, and sand mining would continue in future as well.